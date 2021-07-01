1 hour ago

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku grabbed his third goal of the season for his new side USM Alger in the Algerian Ligue 1 match against CABBA.

The striker gave his side the lead in their match day 28 home fixture against CABBA in the 17th minute but two minutes later the away side equalized through Noufel Lalaoui.

USM Alger ultimately won the match by 3-1 at the Stadium Omar Hamadi with two goals each from Hamra in the 57th minute and Belkacemi in the 78th minute.

The lethal striker carried on from his first goal he scored last week with another one for USM Algiers.

Kwame Opoku scored his first goal in the Algerian Ligue 1 for USM Alger in their 3-2 win over RC Relizanelast Sunday at away.

Opoku scored the 3rd goal for his side as they recorded a 4-2 victory in a round 27 fixture.

Ghana striker, Kwame Opoku, scored for USM Alger on his debut against MC Alger in the Algerian Coupe De La Ligue quarter-finals few days after arriving in Algeria.

