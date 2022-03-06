3 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah scored for Orlando Pirates in the fierce Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday but that was not enough as his side lost 2-1.

Orlando Pirates despite playing at home a the Orlando stadium stumbled at home to their rivals by losing 2-1 to make it a double in the league by Kaizer Chiefs this season.

It was the first goal scored by the Ghanaian striker in the Soweto derby but his goal was less significant as it was only a consolation goal.

The Amakhosi's handed the Buccaneers a similar score line in the reverse fixture at the FNB Stadium.

Orlando Pirates claimed victory this time around thanks to goals from Reeve Frosler and Eric Mathoho before a consolation goal by the former King Faisal captain which his 5th goal in the DSTV Premier League.

Peprah got onto an excellent cross from Deon Hotto to net with a diving header in the 39th minute – but the offside flag ruled out his effort.

The result sees Chiefs move into second place and open a three-point advantage over fourth-placed Pirates in the race to finish ‘best of the rest’ behind runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW:

