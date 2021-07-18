2 hours ago

Ghana and Willem II Tilburg striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored his sixth goal for his Dutch Eredivisie side in a friendly game on Saturday.

Willem II Tilburg defeated Excelsior Rotterdam by 2-0 in their fourth preseason game as they get sharp for the coming season.

The Ghanaian striker had the easiest task as he prodded home from close range after the lower tier side failed to deal with a corner.

Mats Kohlert gave Willem II the opener in the 41st minute.

Kwasi Okyere Wried who joined the Dutch side from Bayern Munich II will hope to have a good second season with his side

Willem II open their Dutch Eredivisie campaign on 15 August 2021 at home against Feyenoord.

The Black Stars striker has featured in all four friendly games for Willem II and has bagged six goals and provided two assists.