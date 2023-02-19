2 hours ago

A video of departed Ghanaian winger Christian Arsu playing with his two sons has hit the internet after he was confirmed dead on Saturday.

Christian Atsu was found dead under the earthquake rubble in Hatay after days of searching for him.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing for 12 days since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and some parts of Syria on February 6.

His family members including his twin sister and agents have been in Hatay, Renaissance residence where he was staying before the disaster struck as they observed the rescue mission firsthand.

The mortal remains of slain Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu is expected in Ghana this evening following the discovery of the body in the wee hours of Saturday, 18th February 2023.

He joined the Turkish side in the summer and scored on the Sunday before the earthquake in the last minute as his side defeated Kasimpasa 1-0.

The former FC Porto winger departed European football in July 2021 after leaving Newcastle United as a free agent but his stint in the Gulf region did not go according to plan as he made a quick dash back to Europe.

Atsu has in the past played for several clubs in Europe including FC Porto, Everton, AFC Bournemouth, Chelsea, Malaga CF, and Newcastle United, among others.

Atsu was capped 60 times for the Black Stars of Ghana with ten goals to his credit and was the 2015 AFCON Player of the Tournament after Ghana lost in the finals to Ivory Coast.

He played 258 matches in his career and scored 24 goals with 30 assists.

VIDEO BELOW: