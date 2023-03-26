3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru gave some dance moves for his Black Stars initiation dance at the team hotel.

New players who earn Black Stars call up dance to songs in front of the whole team and Kpozo served his audience some hot moves.

Majeed Ashimeru made his debut for the Black Stars in 2017 under Kwesi Appiah but failed to cement a place in the team.

He was named in the provisional 55-man squad list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but was dropped from the final list for the Mundial.

In the past, Ashimeru has been unlucky with injuries and has on several occasions been overlooked by previous coaches even when in form for Anderlecht.

VIDEO BELOW: