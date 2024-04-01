4 hours ago

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Michael Baidoo showcased his talent in Elfsborg FC's season opener, contributing a goal and an assist in their 2-2 home draw against Varnamo at the Boraas Arena in the 2024 Swedish Allsvenskan.

Elfsborg FC kicked off their campaign with a thrilling encounter, but were ultimately held to a stalemate by Varnamo in a tightly contested match.

Baidoo wasted no time making an impact, opening his account for the season with a goal in the 11th minute. He then turned provider, assisting Simon Hedlund to double Elfsborg's lead in the 28th minute.

However, Varnamo fought back, narrowing the deficit before halftime with a goal from Wenderson Oliveira.

The second half saw both teams pushing for victory, and it was Swedish international Ajdin Zeljkovic who found the back of the net with a superb strike in the 52nd minute, ensuring the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Baidoo's stellar performance earned him a full 90 minutes on the pitch, while teammate Jalal Abdulai also completed the entire duration of the game.

Former Bibiani Goldstars winger Frank Adjei Junior made a cameo appearance for Varnamo.

Having already represented Ghana at the U17 and U20 levels, Baidoo's impactful display signals a promising start to the season for Elfsborg FC as they look to make their mark in the Allsvenskan.

VIDEO BELOW: