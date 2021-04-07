1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko new striker Francis Andy Kumi scored on his home debut for the club in their outstanding Ghana Premier League game against Bechem United.

He first provided an assist for Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama as he scored the second goal of the game.

The player who many Kotoko fans hope will emulate the path trodden by former striker Kwame Opoku did not disappoint as he scored the third goal for his side.

Kumi flicked home deftly with the back of his head from a perfect cross from full back Imoro Ibrahim in the 63rd minute to give Kotoko a three nil lead.

The porcupine warriors acquired the talented striker from lower tier side Unistar Academy during the second round of the transfer window.

He came on briefly in their 1-1 drawn game against Techiman Eleven Wonders last Saturday.

Kumi was taken of in the 79th minute for Brazilian striker Michael Vinicius who added the fourth goal for the club three minutes after coming on.

There were two goals scored by Kotoko in the first half with a bullet free kick from Ismael Ganiyu from about 30 yards in the 12 minute before Fabio Gama added the second goal for Kotoko in the 42nd minute of the game.

Kotoko's 4-0 triumph means they lie third on the league table two points adrift league leader Great Olympics.

VIDEO BELOW:

