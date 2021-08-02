1 hour ago

It was a tale of two Ghanaian players facing each other when Oestersunds FK played against Hammarby IF in the Swedish league on Sunday.

But one proved more significant to him side with a goal while another drew blank in the game.

Left back Patrick Kpozo scored the opener for his side in their 1-1 draw game played at the Jämtkraft Arena.

The home side controlled the game and scored the opener in the 38th minute of an interesting encounter with Partrick Kpozo the goal scorer with an assist from Simon Kroon.

Hammarby pulled parity in the 68th minute when Astrit Selmani pounced to slot home the equalizer and secure a draw for his side.

Kpozo lasted the entire duration of the match while compatriot David Accam played for 59 minutes before he was taken off.

He has scored 2 goals for his side 13 appearances in the Allsvenskan league.

WATCH VIDEO OF KPOZO'S GOAL BELOW: