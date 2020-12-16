23 minutes ago

Aduana Stars recorded their first victory in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season after five games.

They defeated Accra Hearts of Oak by two goals to nil with strikes from returning talisman Yahaya Mohammed and Prince Acquah.

It was a game of two halves as Hearts had every opportunity to have taken the lead but wasted the numerous chances that came their way.

Aduana took over and converted the first real chance that fell to them through Yahaya Mohammed while in the second half Prince Acquah slammed home a belter of a goal from about 30 yards out.

