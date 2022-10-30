1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was again on target for his loan side Charlton Athletic on Saturday as he helped his side rescue a draw against Ipswich.

It is his fourth goal this season since joining the team on loan from Crystal Palace in the summer.

The home side did not start the game very well as they conceded two goals within 50 minutes and had a big rescue mission which was started by Rak-Sakyi.

George Edmundson and Tyreece John-Jules scored for the visitors as they home looked stunned and out of thought.

The Palace loanee gave the Addicks a glimmer of hope as he reduced the deficit for the host in the 63rd minute of the game before Albie Morgan pulled parity for Charlton with 15 minutes left on the clock.

It was a crazy game as both teams scored four goals in injury time to tie the game at 4-4 with Freddie Ladapo and Sam Morsy scoring for the visitors before Terell Thomas and George Dobson leveled for Charlton.

Ghana goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot was also in action for Charlton Athletic as he conceded four goals on the day.

