7 minutes ago

Accra Great Olympics won the opening game of the Ghana Premier League season after beating Bechem United 1-0 in what was a repeat of the GHALCA G6 finals.

In the pre-season game, the capital-based side won by 2-0 but in the league opener, Great Olympics won Saturday's game by a late solitary goal.

There was nothing to separate both sides in a game that was played in a virtually empty stadium as the home side Olympics asked all the questions.

Bechem United who finished second last season took a while before growing into the game.

Great Olympics fetched the goal late on as a team goal was tapped home by Samuel Ashie Quaye in the 82nd minute to give his side all three points in the game.

Yaw Preko has replaced former coach Annor Walker who has joined newly promoted Samrtex FC and guided the team to the G6 title triumph.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu who joined the wonder club on a one year deal made his first competitive start for the club in the win.

VIDEO BELOW: