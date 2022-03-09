2 hours ago

Bechem United defender Samuel Osei Kuffour kicked Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga in an off the ball incident in their match day 19 clash at Bechem on Tuesday.

The defender has been the talk of town following his nasty kick at Kotoko's Cameroonian defender when the ball was no where close to the scene.

There has been a lot of criticism and angst directed towards the defender's end for his unsporting behaviour against Kotoko.

There was nothing to separate both teams on the day as the game ended 0-0 but Samuel Osei Kiffour was adjudged the man of the match despite his petulant kick.

VIDEO BELOW:

