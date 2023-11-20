1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko defeated Medeama 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday in their league clash but as usual, it was fraught with controversy as Kotoko scored a very contentious penalty decision.

In the second half, Asante Kotoko intensified their efforts and found success in the 60th minute when Georges Mfegue was fouled in the box.

Sherif Mohammed converted the subsequent penalty by drilling the ball into the bottom corner, securing a 1-0 victory for Asante Kotoko.

The win marked a crucial moment for Asante Kotoko, ending their six-game winless run and propelling them to the 12th spot in the league standings with 13 points.

VIDEO BELOW:

Despite the controversy, Sheriff Mohammed didn't miss the opportunity to score a penalty.

