10 minutes ago

Nigeria clinched a spot in the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in a thrilling match against South Africa, ultimately decided by a dramatic penalty shootout.

The game, held in Bouake, ended 1-1 after normal time, with both teams displaying incredible resilience.

Victor Osimhen thought he had sealed Nigeria's victory with a late strike, only for the referee to overturn the goal after consulting the video monitor, awarding a penalty to South Africa instead.

Teboho Mokoena capitalized on the opportunity, leveling the score 1-1 in the 90th minute and pushing the game into extra time.

During the added period, South Africa's Grant Kekana was sent off, reducing his team to ten men. However, despite the numerical disadvantage, the Bafana Bafana fought bravely.

The match ultimately came down to a penalty shootout, where Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as the hero, saving two crucial spot-kicks, including one from Mokoena.

Kelechi Iheanacho stepped up to convert the winning penalty, securing Nigeria's place in the final.

With this victory, Nigeria advances to the final showdown, where they await the winner between hosts Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Led by captain William Troost-Ekong, Nigeria aims to claim their fourth continental title and their first since 2013.

