5 hours ago

Former Black Stars striker Raphael Dwamena has tragically passed away while playing for his club, KF Egnatia against Partizani, in Albania.

The 28-year-old collapsed in the 23rd minute of the match and was pronounced dead.

Dwamena, known for his lanky stature and striking prowess, had a well-documented history of heart troubles.

Despite medical advice to quit football due to his heart condition and facing rejections from several clubs, he continued to pursue his passion for the game.

He had joined KF Egnatia in December 2022 as a free agent after departing from Swiss club BSC Old Boys.

The Ghanaian striker had faced challenges in his career due to recurring heart issues. BW Linz terminated his contract in December 2021 because of the heart trouble that had affected his career.

Dwamena's resilience and notable performances in Albania, where he scored seven goals in ten matches last season, had garnered attention.

His untimely death has saddened the football community, and tributes are pouring in for the talented striker who defied odds to continue playing the sport he loved.

He played for clubs such as Red Bull Salzburg, FC Lustenau, FC Zurich, Levante, and Real Zaragoza.

VIDEO BELOW:

Sad in Albania, in the elite of the championship/ Raphael Dwamena fell unconscious on the field during Egnatia-Partizani and then changed his life in the hospital pic.twitter.com/Pv7IExPXLY