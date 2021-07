2 hours ago

Accra Hears of Oak won the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League with 61 points, after scoring 45 goals and conceded 23.

HEARTS OF OAK SEASON IN SUMMARY

Total matches played – 34

Total Points gained – 61

WINS – 17

Home wins – 12

Away wins – 5

Losses – 7

Home lose – 1

Away loses – 6

Draws – 10

Home draws – 4

Away draws – 6

Goals scored – 45

Home goals scored – 34

Home goals conceded – 9

Away goals scored – 11

Away goals conceded – 14

Total goals conceded – 23

Goal difference – +22

Clean sheets – 12

HIGHEST WIN – Hears of Oak 6-1 Bechem United

BIGGEST LOSS – (0-2) Aduana Stars, Dreams, Great Olympics

TOP SCORERS

K. Obeng Jnr – 10

V. Aidoo – 7

B. Afutu – 5

I. Mensah – 4

D. Barnieh – 3

I. Salifu – 3

M. Sarpong – 3

M. Umar – 3

F. Ansah – 2

R. Ovouka – 1

M. Lawali – 1

E. Nettey – 1

HOME RESULTS

Hearts of Oak 2-2 Ashantigold

Hearts of Oak 0-0 Karela

Hearts of Oak 3-0 Dreams

Hearts of Oak 6-1 Bechem

Hearts of Oak 2-0 XI Wonders

Hearts of Oak 0-2 Olympics

Hearts of Oak 1-1 L. Cities

Hearts of Oak 3-2 Dwarfs

Hearts of Oak 4-0 WAFA

Hearts of Oak 2-0 Aduana

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Inter Allies

Hearts of Oak 2-0 King Faisal

Hearts of Oak 2-0 E. Sharks

Hearts of Oak 2-0 B. Chelsea

Hearts of Oak 2-0 Medeama

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak 1-1 Liberty

AWAY RESULTS

Inter Allies 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Aduana 2-0 Hearts of Oak

K. Faisal 1-2 Hearts of Oak

E. Sharks 1-1 Hearts of Oak

B. Chelsea 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Medeama 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Liberty 0-1 Hearts of Oak

A. Kotoko 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Ashantigold 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Karela 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Dreams 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Bechem 0-1 Hearts Of Oak

XI Wonders 0-1 Hearts of Oak

Olympics 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities 1-2 Hearts of Oak

Dwarfs 1-1 Hearts of Oak

WAFA 1-0 Hearts of Oak

TEAM

GOALKEEPERS

16 Benjamin Mensah

30 Richard Attah

22 Richmond Ayi

1 Benjamin Nana Yeboah

DEFENDERS

2 Fatawu Abdul Mohammed

25 Larry Sumaila

26 Raddy Ovouka Machel

6 William Ntori Denkyi

77 Caleb Amankwah

14 Robert Addo Sowah

15 Mohammed Alhassan

23 Nuru Sulley

29 James Sewornu

MIDFIELDERS

8 Benjamin Afutu Kotey

5 Frederick Ansah Botchway

10 Emmanuel Nettey

31 Salifu Ibrahim

27 Abdul Manaf Umar

38 Bernard Obuo

7 Mamani Lawali

24 Nureeden Abdul Aziz

FORWARDS

18 Daniel Afriyie Barbie

17 Patrick Razak

12 Dominic Eshun

20 Eric Dizan

11 Michelle Sarpong

21 Isaac Mensah

13 Kwadwo Obeng Jnr

9 Abednego Tetteh

3 Victor Aidoo

80 Daniel Yeboah

TECHNICAL TEAM

Samuel Boadu – HEAD COACH

Hamza Obeng Mohammed – ASSISTANT COACH

Samuel Nii Noi – ASSISTANT COACH 2

Eric Amponsah – GOALKEEPERS COACH

W O Tandoh – WELFARE/FITNESS

Ayikwei Mensah – PHYSIOTHERAPIST

David Kojo Tetteh – PHYSIOTHERAPIST

https://youtu.be/FTSWm4Kvy4w

Credit: Gil Media