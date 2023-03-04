56 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey returned to action for Arsenal for the first time in three weeks since missing his side's home defeat to Manchester City with pain in his thigh.

The central midfielder was handed a starting berth and he started the Arsenal comeback win over Bournemouth as he pulled on back for his side as they went 2-0 down to a spirited Bournemouth side.

Just 9.11 seconds into the game, Philipp Billing grabbed the opening goal for Bournemouth after some good work from Antoine Semenyo.

Arsenal pressed for the equalizer but they went into the break a goal down.

After recess, Gary Oneill's side scored the second goal Sensi in the 57th minute after losing his marker Thomas Partey to power home the second goal for the cherries.

In the 62nd minute, Partey atoned for his error as he pulled one back for Arsenal from close range after a headed pass from Emile Smith Rowe to the delight of Ghana's new coach Chris Hughton who was in attendance to watch Partey and Antoine Semenyo in action for their various teams.

The Ghanaian paid tribute to his former teammate Christian Atsu who perished in the Turkey earthquake disaster.

Ben white grabbed the equalizer for Arsenal after goal-line technology confirmed that his shot crossed the line before Neto could claw it back.

Deep into stoppage time, Reiss Nelson gave Arsenal's title chase hope with a curled finish from outside the box from a corner.

Thomas Parte has now scored three goals for Arsenal in 21 matches in the English Premier League.

VIDEO BELOW: