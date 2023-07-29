3 hours ago

Bechem United's talented forward, Hafiz Wontah Konkoni, has made a significant career move by joining Tanzanian side Young Africans SC (YANGA) on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old striker signed a two-year contract with the club, opting to continue his career in Tanzania.

Konkoni's exceptional performances in the local league caught the attention of several clubs, including Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

However, YANGA's financial prowess proved decisive in securing the player's signature.

With his impressive goal-scoring abilities, Konkoni has established himself as one of the finest talents in the local league, showcasing his readiness to take on the challenges of the next level.

During the previous season, he demonstrated his scoring prowess by finding the back of the net an impressive 15 times, coming close to becoming Bechem United's top scorer, with only three goals shy of Abednego Tetteh's tally.

His remarkable performances earned him recognition and a call-up to the Ghanaian national team, under the watchful eye of head coach Chris Hughton, signaling his potential to make an impact at the international level.

The move to Young Africans SC presents an exciting opportunity for Hafiz Wontah Konkoni to further develop his career and test his skills in the Tanzanian football landscape.

As he embarks on this new journey, fans and observers will eagerly anticipate witnessing his growth and contributions to YANGA's success in the seasons to come.

VIDEO BELOW: