The Black Stars of Ghana have secured a place in the African play offs of the 2022 Qatar World Cup which will commence in March next year.

Ghana had to do it the hard way as it was not all rosy with a defeat in South Africa and a draw against Ethiopia all but jeopardized Ghana's chances.

Milovan Rajevac's side needed a win against South Africa to book a place in the play offs but in the game against Ethiopia last Thursday, captain Andre Ayew needed to to bring out his inner beast as he lashed out at his teammates during half time.

The Bafana Bafana were on top of Group G with 13 points prior to the final game at the Cape Coast stadium.

Ghana who had 10 points needed to beat South Africa at all cost and progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Ayew’s powerful message paid off as the Black Stars inflicted a 1-0 win on South Africa to top the group.

“We are not here to joke and the person who is not ready and don’t believe that we are going to win 2-0, when he gets to Ghana he should go home. Clearly, because this is the time that we are going to go to the World Cup”

“If somebody joke, if you know you don’t have the heart when we get to Ghana you are going to listen to what Ghanaians will say, take your things and go home”

“We are going to win and we will qualify, okay. So, relax, calm down and let’s go” he said.

