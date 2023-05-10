1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor and football enthusiast Yaw Dabo says that Real Madrid is not afraid of lethal Manchester City striker Erling Halaand.

The midget actor was in attendance on Tuesday evening as Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

Haland who has scored goal for fun for much of the season was anonymous on Tuesday night as he was kept at bay by the Madrid rearguard.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, after the match, the Ghanaian actor revealed that Real Madrid is the biggest team in the world and have ballon dor worthy players and do not fear Erling Bruut Halaand.

"There is no team like Real Madrid in this competition" .

"We have Benzema, Rodrygo... players who are Ballon d'Ors, and we are not afraid of Haland" he continues.

The actor recently was in France and also had a tour of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) where he met some popular players and some staff of the club.

Yaw Dabo has been involved in Colts-level football having founded a team in the lower divisions in Kumasi.

Yaw Dabo Academy is a Kumasi-based division two side owned by a veteran actor who is a huge football fanatic.

The actor is a big Manchester United fan and belongs to the school of thought that Cristiano Ronaldo is a better footballer than Lionel Messi.

Yaw Dabo is credited with the discovery of former Hearts of Oak star, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

VIDEO BELOW: