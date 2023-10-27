2 hours ago

Hon. Opare-Ansah has stated that Kennedy Agyapong will be handed a disappointing defeat on November 4th when the New Patriotic Party votes to elect its Presidential candidate.

The seasoned former Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency stated on Wontumi Radio, Accra that he will be in Central region specifically Assin Central on the day of voting to teach Kennedy Agyapong a life lesson when it comes to elections.

“We will beat him in Central region in terms of the election numbers and when we are done, he shouldn’t dare act like he will create confusion. I will put him to early sleep in Central region. He will sleep before 6, if he jokes with me I will let him sleep before the clock reads 6”, he said to the show host of Ghana Nti, Isaac Oteng.

Hon. Opare-Ansah cautioned Kennedy Agyapong not to assume he is the only “man” in the NPP by noting that “he is always claiming he will spill the secrets of the government. You can’t scare anybody in future government of Bawumia.”