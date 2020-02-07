15 minutes ago

Mother of Wendy Shay has responded to the prophecy that people have planned to kidnap her daughter.

According to a man of God identified as Bishop Prophet Akwesi Appiah, he has spiritually foreseen events of serial kidnapping in Ghana and the act will also see Wendy Shay kidnapped for money spirituals. He made the prophecy during a church service and Wendy Shay’s mother has reacted.

The mother of the singer responding to what the Prophet has said has entreated parents and the leaders of the country to wake up over the prophecy. In a video, she explained that someone personally warned her about Wendy being kidnapped even before the Prophet’s revelation.

“In December I was in Ghana and a man called me, informing me that some group of people have planned to kidnapped Wendy Shay for sacrifice, so what the Prophet said, for me, I was told about it in December … these kidnappers don’t want money, they want to do things to cause chaos in the country” she said in Twi.

Mama Shay further pleaded for the video to be shared for the authorities to be on alert to prevent the menace from happening. Watch the video below.

Pulse.gh