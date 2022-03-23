1 hour ago

The Nigerian Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has emphatically stated that the Super Green Eagles will beat Ghana on Friday when the two sides clash in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium-Kumasi for the first leg game which was initially scheduled to take place at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The two countries have been training frantically for the game which will decided which of the two sides will head.

After visinting the team at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, Sports Minister Sunday Dare urged his compatriots to "beat the sh*t" of out Ghana.

"We are not going to Ghana to draw. We are going to beat the shit out of them. Super Eagles should just go all out. There's insurance for their legs now.”

Ghana will face Nigeria on the 29th March in the second leg clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

VIDEO BELOW:

