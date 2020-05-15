51 minutes ago

The Premier League is undoubtedly one of the greatest leagues in the world and fortunately some Ghanaian have had the privilege of playing in the EPL.

Among the tall list of Ghanaians who have had the chance to play in the elite league include Anthony Yeboah, Alex Nyarko, Michael Essien, Kevin Prince Boateng, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, John Mensah.

Others include Andre Ayew , Dede Ayew, Derek Boateng, John Paintsil,Christian Atsu among others.

These players have scored some breath taking goals for their various clubs and the English Premier League has made a compilation of the goals scored by Ghanaian players in the English Premier League.

Which of these goals below scored by Ghanaian players will you choose as your best.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20