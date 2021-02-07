5 hours ago

Entrepreneur, Socialite and recently musician Hajia4Real whose real name is Mona Faiz Montrage says she feels very comfortable in her body and sees no reason why she should cover her body in the swimming pool.

Hajia4real has gained prominence for showing a lot of skin on her social media pages and this has drawn criticism from the relatively conservative Ghanaian population

Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, she says there is nothing wrong in showing off her skin as she sees herself as very beautiful and has no problem showing it off.

When asked by show host Nana Ama Mcbrown how she feels showing off her body as a brand ambassador, as a role model as a mother with those revealing pictures circulating around she replied she has no issues with that.

"I am very comfortable in my skin; sees no need to cover my body inside a pool"

VIDEO BELOW:

