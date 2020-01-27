20 minutes ago

New coach of the Black Stars C.K Akonnor has asked for the support of every Ghanaian in order to steer the team to success.

In a first ever interview since being appointed as replacement for his former boss Kwasi Appiah, C.K says as a former player he knows the rudiments and requirements of the job.

He was however thankful for the confidence reposed in him to handle undoubtedly one of the biggest jobs on the land.

The new trainer says with hard work and diligence they will triumph and help bring back the love and ignite passion.

In a video posted on the twitter handle of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the gaffer said: “I thank you all for the confidence you have posed in me to head this position. As a formal player myself, I understand the demands that come with the job and I ask for your support as I commence this journey”, the gaffer shared.

He continued, “The GFA has given us directives and objectives and I believe with hard work and diligence we will succeed. Let’s all come together, ignite the passion and love for the game, and let’s bring back the love for the Stars”.

