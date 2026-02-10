1 hour ago

A potentially catastrophic fire outbreak was narrowly averted at Grace Mountain Ministry in Ofankor, Accra, on Monday, February 9, 2026, after alert church security personnel swiftly intervened to stop a suspected arson attack.

Church officials say a woman allegedly set part of the prayer facility on fire but was intercepted almost immediately. Security officers managed to extinguish the flames before they could spread to other areas of the premises.

Thanks to the rapid response, no casualties were recorded and the structure suffered only minimal damage.

Addressing the incident during a live broadcast the following morning, Senior Pastor Elvis Agyemang released CCTV footage showing the suspect’s movements at the scene.

Clearly shaken by the development, he described the act as one motivated by “deep-seated hatred” and announced the suspension of all physical prayer meetings at the ministry until further notice.

“This step is purely a safety measure,” Pastor Agyemang explained, stressing that the protection of worshippers remains paramount while investigations are ongoing.

Police have since taken the suspect into custody and confirmed that inquiries are underway. Authorities say the motive behind the attempted arson has not yet been established, but assured the public that the case is being handled with urgency. No injuries were reported.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is the convener of Alpha Hour, a widely followed online prayer programme streamed daily from midnight to 1:30 a.m. across social media platforms, television, and radio stations nationwide.

The initiative has attracted a massive following and is credited by many believers with testimonies of healings, breakthroughs, and spiritual renewal.

Church leadership has indicated that updates will be communicated as soon as investigations progress, while alternative arrangements for worship will be announced in due course.