The UK Sun reported that the model with the 60-inch butt will have to have it amputated if she wants to fix it after illegal injections went wrong, docs said.

Courtney Barnes, known as Miss Miami, says she is desperate to get her body back and went to see surgeons on E!’s reality show Botched.

But the 35-year-old, from Miami, Florida, was shocked when Dr Terry Dubrow told her in order to fix her backside he would have to amputate.

Stunned, she responds: “Amputate the whole booty? I’m not doing that. No, I’m not doing that. I’m not amputating butts.”

Courtney first had the risky fillers injected when she was just 22 and working as a dancer in a club.

“When I was in college I got a job dancing at a club.

“The first night, after really not making no money on the stage, there was a dancer who walked up to me and she told me that I needed some more booty if I wanted to make some more money.

“That’s when I found out about the injections that gave me my big booty problems.

“So I made the appointment and she showed up at my hotel room.

“She told me she worked for a cosmetic surgeon and that’s how she was able to get her hands on what she needed.

“I asked her why she was doing it outside of the office and that’s when she told me the procedure was illegal.

“It’s foolish, definitely, but all I wanted was a big booty.”

After a year, and three rounds of injections, Courtney says she noticed an improvement in her appearance – but she wanted more.

It was during her fourth-round that her problems started.

She said: “This time I showed up at her house to have my injections, but after leaving my injections were beginning to leak out of my butt.

“My butt had so many dimples so I called the lady who injected me immediately.

“She told me it probably could be fixed with a few more shots and that’s how round number five got started.

“That round of injections, it seemed like it only made my butt bigger. She did not fill in the holes.

“Then number six happened. It made it a bit worse. There was nothing I could do to fix my butt.

“After six round of butt injections I believe I spent about seven or eight thousand dollars to get me right here, with these big booty problems.”

Courtney decided to embrace what she had done and turned to social media where she posts sexy snaps to her nearly one million Instagram followers.

She has even written an autobiography about her experiences, called ‘I Am Not My Body – But I Wanted a Bigger Behind’, as she warns other young girls about the dangers of getting the shots.

But despite the fame, Courtney is fed up with the size, discolouration and sag of her butt and wants the fillers removed.

She turned to the Botched doctors for help – but it wasn’t the outcome she had wanted.

Examining her rear, Dr Dubrow explains that he is struggling to find a separation between the lumpy masses of fillers and normal tissue.

The medic concluded that she had granulomas – or clusters of tissue that are produced in response to infection, inflammation or a foreign substance.

He says to the camera: “Whoa, I’ve never felt anything like this before.”

Dr Dubrow explains to Courtney: “Because the masses are so superficially located, you absolutely can’t remove all of them.

“Unless, you amputate… the whole booty.”

He added: “The good news is that person didn’t seem to inject much of it into the muscle – and that’s how people die.

“You get into the blood vessel of the buttock muscle and it goes right into the main blood vessel that goes back to your heart and your lungs.

“That’s how they’re killing people, so it’s very good that you don’t have that problem.”

Dr Dubrow goes onto explain how he saw another patient who he didn’t think he would be able to help and then an idea came to him at a later date.

He said they crafted a high-risk plan and went to the operating room but it was a success.