2 hours ago

Xandy Kamel has in a sharp u-turn apologized to Salma Mumin and retracted slanderous comments she made about the actress and bran influencer.

This follows the Angel TV/FM presenter suggesting on her show that Salma Mumin was a whore.

The actress threatened legal action but initially, the Angel TV/FM presenter was adamant she was never going to retract but has now performed a u-turn in a video sighted by this sight.

"We picked the stories from Ghanacelebrities and Nkonkonsa and we know the stories hurt you so kindly forgive us"

"We also look forward to working with you. We come in peace. Whatever we said that impugn on your character, please forgive us," said a remorseful Kamel.

The actress now turned media personality who works with Angel FM/TV averred on her show 'Yenonm Tea' on Angel FM not long ago that fellow actress Salma Mumin was a whore and only used acting as a cover up.

APOLOGY VIDEO BELOW: