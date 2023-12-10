6 hours ago

In a thrilling 2023 MLS Cup final on Saturday, December 9, 2023, Yaw Yeboah played a crucial role in helping Columbus Crew secure a 2-1 victory over LAFC.

The win marked Columbus Crew's third-ever MLS Cup triumph, adding to their previous titles in 2008 and 2020.

Yeboah, who scored the opener for Columbus Crew, showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the 37th minute.

The Ghanaian forward received a well-executed through ball from Malte Amundsen and calmly slotted home with an outside-the-foot finish, beating LAFC goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Columbus Crew took the lead earlier in the game, with Cucho Hernández finding the back of the net in the 33rd minute.

Despite LAFC's efforts to mount a comeback, they could only reduce the deficit through Dénis Bouanga's goal in the 74th minute.

Yaw Yeboah's impactful contribution in the final adds to the list of Ghanaian players who have tasted MLS Cup success with Columbus Crew, following the achievements of Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, and Emmanuel Boateng in 2020.

The victory solidifies Columbus Crew's status as one of the top teams in Major League Soccer, and Yaw Yeboah's role in the MLS Cup triumph further enhances his reputation as a key player for the team.