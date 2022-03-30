39 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo called the Ghana team and coach Otto Addo to congratulate them after securing qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Whiles speaking to Otto Addo the President jokingly said the Dortmund coach will be kidnapped in Ghana and will not be allowed to leave for his German base if he return to Ghana.

President Akuffo-Addo turned 78 years old today Tuesday 29th March, 2022 and his birthday was made complete by the Black Stars.

The Black Stars defeated their Nigerian counterparts via the away goal rule to secure a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ghana after drawing 0-0 in Kumasi last Friday secured 1-1 draw game to progress via the away goal rule.

Thomas Partey scored the opening goal for Ghana in the 11th minute after a throw in from the edge of the Nigeria box from Gideon Mensah.

The Bordeaux defender exchanged passes with Jordan Ayew before laying the ball to Thomas Partey who thumped home a fierce shot which went through Nigerian goalkeeper Uzoho who obviously should have done better tlbut Ghana did not care as they were 1-0 up.

Nigeria after conceding the goal upped the ante as they tormented the Ghana backline with crosses.

It was one such forays into the Ghana box which resulted in a contentious penalty awarded Nigeria.

Ademola Lookman dribbled into the penalty box but Dennis Odoi cleared the ball but the 33 year old was adjudged to have fouled the Leicester city winger.

After a lengthy Video Assistant Referee review the Tunisian referee awarded the penalty.

William Troost Ekong stepped up and sent Ghana goalie Wollacot the wrong way to make it 1-1.

