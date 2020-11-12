43 minutes ago

Founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has made it emphatic that Ghana’s former president, John Dramani Mahama is a fool.

Rev Owusu Bempah made the proclamation when speaking to Fiifi Prat on Kingdom Plus FM in Accra.

To his best knowledge, NDC leaders including Mahama are big fools for allowing their cohorts to insult him on daily basis.

Rev Bempah was reacting to constant attacks from the likes of Mugabe Maase and other NDC fanatics. He said he was really disappointed in the ex-president for sitting aloof while his members misbehaved.

Rev Owusu Bempah who sounded angry and hurt said this is the third year in a row that Mugabe and the likes have made it their job to insult him, adding that, this time around he will personally reply all their insults and give Mahama his fair share if the need be.

Video Below: