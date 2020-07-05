1 hour ago

Former Dreams Fc forward Zuberu Sharani was on the scoresheet for his side FC DAC 1904 as they beat FK Zilina by 2 nil in the Slovakian top flight on Saturday.

The Ghanaian forward climbed from the bench to get the breakthrough for his side in a very tense game which ended goalless in the first half.

Zuberu was introduced into the game in the 46th minute as substitute for Cesar Blackman and he duly scored for FC DAC 1904 in the 58th minute of the game.

FC DAC 1904 added a second goal to make it two nil when Zsolt Kalmar scored from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

The Ghanaian youngster who is on a season long loan from Dreams Fc has made four appearances for his Slovakian club this season.

