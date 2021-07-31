54 minutes ago

Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Kwaku Azamati has given his thoughts after failing to secure qualification to the semi finals of the Men's 100m race at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

The West Texas A&M University student ran in the 100m dash at the 2020 Olympic Games earlier on Saturday morning. The freshman sprinter, who’s one of the fastest men in the world, ran in Round 1 of the men’s Heat 7.

Azamati placed fourth in the race, clocking in a time of 10.13 seconds .

He made a slow start to the race but superbly recovered midway through, although it still wasn’t enough to see him advance to the next round.

This was the Olympic debut for the 23-year-old, who went into the heat saying he wants to break Jamiacan sprinter Usain Bolt’s record of 9.63 seconds. In an interview with TV3, Azamati explained that the dream of every athlete is break records and set them but that did not materialize.

In a tweet sighted by this portal the sprinter has apologized to Ghanaians after failing to secure a semi final berth as there were high hopes for him.

