The Mamprobi District Police Commander Superintendent Alfred Kudah led the police force at the Mamprobi Police Station to assault a Ga Security Chief at the Ga Mashie.

Asafoatse Adjetey who serves under the Ga Mantse was beaten mercilessly by the Policemen with the command from Superintendent Kudah.

According to the residents Asafoatse Adjetey had some misunderstandings between a landowner over digging free which is usually given to the youth.

Asafoatse Ayitey who happens to be a chief was beaten to extent tearing apart the "Afili" from his hand and leg.

"Afili" is used in the Ga Sate to distinguished Chiefs.

The policemen after the brutality handcuffed him on his foot instead of his hands.

In a video circulation on social media the Mamprobi District Police Commander has cited issues directives to the Personnel to beat him.

Efforts made to reach the Superintendent Alfred Kudah did not materialise.



Source: Malik