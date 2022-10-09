4 hours ago

Thousands of worshippers thronged the premises of the Heavenway Church at Weija - Accra to claim their monies from the leader and founder of the Church Evangelist Patricia Oduro aka Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agradaa is said to have announced on her TV station that church members should come with seed money and she will double it for them.

They claim that the self-styled pastor took monies from them with the promise of doubling it in her church on Friday but failed after taking their cash.

According to members of the church, the fetish priestess turned pastor told them that they needed to pay some seed money so that she will double it for them.

After gleefully paying the seed monies, they were expecting the cash to be doubled and shared amongst them as promised but it never materialized.

The victims who are numbering over a thousand stormed the church premises for their cash as the pastor locked the doors.

VIDEOS BELOW: