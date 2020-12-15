4 hours ago

Former TV3 presenter, Bridget Otoo has slammed her former employers for refusing to render an apology for the blunder they committed during the December 7 General Elections.

Media General came under a barrage of criticisms for getting their projections wrong during the December 7 General Elections especially with the Parliamentary elections.

The media house released a statement to that effect on Monday 14th December,2020 but they did not apologize nor accept culpability.

Media General's defense per their statement was that they projected figures that was sent them by their reporters at the time.

Bridget Otoo an aficionado of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who has never seen eye to eye with her former employers since her acrimonious departure from the Kanda based station has hit hard at her former employers why their figures where different from that of the EC and other media houses

“Sometimes we make things difficult for ourselves, you have a presenter on Television saying that we know for sure, we have data from 275 constituencies. This two statements were no statements of facts. They where lies, pure and simple” she told TV3.

She however praised Citi FM and Citi TV for getting their projections right because they were in no rush.

