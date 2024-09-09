3 hours ago

Some images from the one-week observation of Dr. Kwame Despite's mother-in-law

The one-week observation for Mrs. Kate Opoku Acheampong, mother-in-law of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, CEO of Despite Media Group, took place on September 8, 2024, in Accra.

The event was attended by prominent political figures, including NDC communications director Sammy Gyamfi, Chief of Staff Frema Osei-Opare, Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Alhassan, NLA boss Sammy Awuku, and actor-politician John Dumelo, among others.

Media personalities like Abeiku Santana, Nana Ama McBrown, Fadda Dickson, and gospel artiste Empress Gifty were also present to show their support.

Chiefs from various traditional areas in the country attended to honor the occasion.

Dr. Kwame Despite and the bereaved family wore all-black funeral attire to mark the one-week observation of his late mother-in-law.

Videos shared on United Television’s official X account showed various personalities exchanging pleasantries with the family.

Members of the East Legon Executive Club also turned out in large numbers to support their member during this difficult time.

An image of the late Kate Opoku was placed in a glass frame to showcase her to the public.

