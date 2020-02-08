1 hour ago

Legon Cities picked up a point in their match day nine clash with Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium in an entertaining game that failed to produce lots of goals.

Inter Allies fresh from their 3-2 dismantling of Eleven Wonders were expected to carry on from there but that was not the case.

Where will the Capelli boys be but for the goals of Nigerien import Victorien Adebayor as he scored his eight of the season from the penalty spot in the 15th minute to go level with Aduana Star's Yahaya Mohammed.

The away side kept pushing for the leveler and it duly arrived in the 70th minute after Legon Cities were awarded a penalty which was expertly converted by Abdul Karim Jabila to give the royals a share of the spoils.

