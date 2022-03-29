1 hour ago

Some Nigerian fans at the Moshood Abiola Stadium have flocked onto the pitch causing mayhem and destruction after Ghana secured the only ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.

Disgruntled Nigerian supporters flocked onto the pitch after Ghana secured a 1-1 draw to qualify for the World Cup via the away goal rule.

They chased players of the Black Stars into the dressing room whiles also venting their anger at Austin Eguavoen and his technical team.

Scores of Nigerian supporters flocked onto the pitch destroying the substitutes bench whiles others also destroyed pitch panels among others.

The irate Nigerian supporters at some point turned their anger at the few Ghanaians who were holed somehwere in the stadium forcing the security to march the Ghanaian fans onto the field to forstall any mayhem.

A goal from Thomas Partey in the 11th minute was cancelled out by William Troost Ekong from the penalty spot to make it 1-1.

Ghana held on as the toothless Nigerian attack could not fashion up a way to break the resolute Ghana defense.

VIDEO OF IRATE NIGERIAN FANS:

VIDEO OF GHANAIAN FANS BEING MARCHED ONTO THE PITCH:

