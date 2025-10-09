2 hours ago

Joy and excitement filled the air in Kpordui, a small community in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, as residents witnessed electricity in their homes for the first time.

The milestone comes after the Member of Parliament for Keta, Hon. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, fulfilled his promise to extend power to the area — a commitment he made during community engagements prior to the 2024 elections.

For years, Kpordui residents had lived without access to electricity, relying on lanterns and generators for lighting. The lack of power hindered education, limited business activities, and affected the overall development of the area.

In a brief ceremony to mark the connection, community members expressed heartfelt gratitude to the MP, describing the development as “a dream come true.” Many said the new power supply would transform their lives by improving access to education, healthcare, and small-scale enterprises.

Hon. Gakpey, addressing the jubilant crowd, reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring equitable development across all communities within the constituency.

“Electricity is not a luxury; it is a necessity. I am happy that today, our brothers and sisters in Kpordui can enjoy this basic service. My commitment is to continue working to bring development to every corner of Keta,” he said.

He also encouraged residents to use the electricity responsibly and to engage in productive activities that would enhance their livelihoods.

The electrification project forms part of ongoing efforts by the MP and the Ministry of Energy to expand rural electrification in underserved communities within the Volta Region.

For the people of Kpordui, the first light bulb glowing in their homes marks not just the arrival of power, but the dawn of new possibilities.

VIDEOS BELOW:

v