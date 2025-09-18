5 hours ago

A tragic accident at Asamankese in the West Akyem Municipality on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, has left one person dead and 11 others injured after a trailer truck lost control and crashed into roadside shops.

The incident, which occurred around 4:00 p.m., involved a DAF trailer truck with registration number AS 7637-15.

The vehicle, driven by 33-year-old Enoch Arhin with two other persons on board, was traveling from Empakon, a suburb of Asamankese, en route to Tema.

Eyewitnesses say the crash happened near the Asamankese chief’s palace, where the trailer, descending a slope at high speed, suffered alleged brake failure.

The driver reportedly lost control of the steering, ramming into multiple vehicles including:



A Mazda Demio taxi



A Toyota Matrix private car



A Daihatsu Hijet mini truck



A Toyota Yaris taxi



A Royal motor bicycle

The trailer eventually ploughed into shops and roadside containers, killing 65-year-old shop owner Moses Arthur instantly and leaving 11 others with varying degrees of injury.

The victims were rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital, where the deceased’s body has since been deposited at the morgue.

Police have commenced investigations into the crash and confirmed that the driver will be processed for court.

This is the third such incident in Asamankese in recent years.

In July 2023, a tipper truck ran into traders and several vehicles, while just last month, in August 2025, another tipper truck rammed into the Dukes fuel station, claiming one life.

