2 hours ago

The traditional marriage ceremony of Kennedy Osei Asante, son of the CEO of Despite Groups, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite was held at Trassco in Accra

Kennedy Osei who is the General Manager of Despite Media was clad in a nice kente clothe and flanked by groomsmen in brown kaftan.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UTV Ghana (@utvghana) on Feb 13, 2020 at 5:27am PST

View this post on Instagram

arrived at @_kennedyosei traditional marriage #Kency2020 A post shared by UTV Ghana (@utvghana) on Feb 13, 2020 at 2:58am PST

View this post on Instagram

of the General Manager of Despite Media @_kennedyosei #Kency2020 A post shared by UTV Ghana (@utvghana) on Feb 13, 2020 at 3:14am PST

View this post on Instagram

#kency2020 A post shared by UTV Ghana (@utvghana) on Feb 13, 2020 at 3:38am PST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UTV Ghana (@utvghana) on Feb 13, 2020 at 4:40am PST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UTV Ghana (@utvghana) on Feb 13, 2020 at 5:27am PST

View this post on Instagram

Meet Mr. & Mrs. Osei #kency2020 #ameyawtv A post shared by Ameyaw TV (@ameyawtv) on Feb 13, 2020 at 5:55am PST