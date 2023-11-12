2 hours ago

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has signed with French Ligue 1 side Le Havre on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old forward, who had been without a club since leaving English Premier League side Nottingham Forest in July, joins the French club to continue his football career.

Ayew's experience, skill, and leadership qualities make him a valuable addition to Le Havre as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

France is no strange place for the Ghana captain as he was born and raised in France and also came through the famous Olympique Marseille academy.

The move to Ligue 1 marks a new chapter for the Ghanaian forward, and fans will be eager to see the impact he can make for his new club.

Ayew who has a lot of experience has in the past played for Ales Avignon, Marseille, Swansea, West Ham, Fenerbahce among others.

