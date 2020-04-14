1 hour ago

Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew has proved very decisive for his club side Crystal Palace with his goals this season in the English Premier League.

Jordan Ayew's eight goals this season for Palace has given his team more points than any other player for the club.

The 28 year old former Swansea striker is enjoying his best spell in the English Premier league aside his last season with Aston Villa in 2015/2016 season where he scored 7 goals in the league.

Ayew scored the opener vs Manchester United in a match which his side went ahead to win 2-1 while also scoring the winner against his former side Aston Villa.

The Ghanaian striker has also scored winners against West Ham twice,Watford, Brighton and Equalizers against Arsenal twice.

With football across Europe on hiatus and a return date still unknown for the Premier League, Palace took the opportunity to praise Jordan for his top performances this season.

The club posted a video on Twitter with the caption: “Jordan Ayew, scorer of big goals.”

