1 hour ago

VIDEO: Supporters boo GFA boss Kurt Okraku at Baba Yara Stadium

The President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA) and some members of the Executive Committee on Tuesday suffered the ignominy of being booed at the Baba Yara Stadium by a cross-section of the fans.

This was after the Black Meteors had defeated their Algerian counterparts in the second leg of the CAF U-23 AFCON qualifier which they won.

The Black Meteors defeated Algeria 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium to book a place at the African U-23 tournament in Morocco with Abdul Fatawu Issahaku the goalscorer.

During the lap of honour after Ghana secured qualification, the GFA boss and some Exco members went around the stadium and have been sighted in a video on social media being hooted at.

The current GFA has been embroiled in constant squabbles with the Kotoko management with some Kotoko supporters perceiving the administration of being biased against the club with Baba Yara being the home venue of Kotoko.

VIDEO BELOW: