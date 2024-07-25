3 hours ago

Ghanaian defender Vincent Atingah has committed to a new two-year contract with Bibiani Gold Stars, extending his stay at the Ghana Premier League side until 2026.

The announcement was made on Wednesday.

Atingah's impressive performances during the 2023/24 season played a crucial role in Bibiani Gold Stars' survival in the league, earning him the contract extension.

The club highlighted his significant contribution and leadership on the field.

“Atingah and Bibiani Gold Stars SC have reached an agreement to extend his contract.

He was instrumental in our survival last season, and now Defender Vincent Atingah has penned a two-year contract with the club,” Gold Stars stated in an official post on X.

At 30, Atingah has established himself as one of Ghana's top defenders.

He previously made a notable impact with Medeama SC, helping them secure their first Ghana Premier League title two seasons ago.

His continued presence at Bibiani Gold Stars is expected to bolster their defensive lineup as they prepare for the upcoming season.