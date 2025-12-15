2 days ago

A newly emerged video circulating widely on social media has further intensified public attention on Ghanaian influencer Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, following his arrest over an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud scheme that targeted elderly victims in the United States.

Investigators allege that Abu Trica was part of a sophisticated criminal network that used artificial intelligence technology to create fake online identities on social media and dating platforms. These AI-generated personas were reportedly used to establish emotional relationships with victims, allowing suspects to sustain multiple convincing conversations simultaneously while extracting money and valuables.

The viral footage, recorded during his arrest on December 11, 2025, captures a tense interaction between Abu Trica and the Deputy Commissioner of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Alexander Twum Barimah. In the video, the official repeatedly presses the influencer to state his source of income.

At the time, Abu Trica—visibly shaken and in handcuffs—appeared unable or unwilling to provide a clear answer, instead insisting that he had already addressed the question with another officer. When pushed for clarity, he vaguely claimed to be involved in “many jobs” without offering any details.

“What work do you do? I am the one asking the question. I don’t care what you told somebody in my absence,” Twum Barimah demanded.

In response, Abu Trica said, “My lawyer should answer the question. I have already done this thing. Ask the other people.”

The deputy commissioner quickly countered, noting that a lawyer could not respond on his behalf regarding his personal occupation. Despite repeated prompts, Abu Trica maintained that he had already explained himself previously and denied engaging in any transaction that warranted his arrest.

“I haven’t asked about any transaction. I just want to know the work that you do,” the NACOC official insisted.

Eventually, Abu Trica replied vaguely, “The jobs that I do are a lot.”

Meanwhile, a United States federal grand jury has indicted Frederick Kumi—also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng—over his alleged involvement in an $8 million romance scam that primarily targeted elderly Americans. Prosecutors say the scheme involved wire fraud, money laundering, and the use of advanced digital tools to manipulate victims emotionally and financially.

The 31-year-old now faces serious charges in the US, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, offences that carry potential prison sentences of up to 20 years. His arrest in Ghana was part of a coordinated international operation, and US authorities are currently pursuing his extradition.

The viral arrest video has added a dramatic layer to the case, fuelling public debate and reinforcing the scale of scrutiny surrounding the alleged AI-driven fraud network.