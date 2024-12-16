6 hours ago

Vision FC coach Nana Agyemang expressed relief after his side secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over Medeama in the Ghana Premier League over the weekend.

The match, which saw a series of intense moments, started well for Vision FC with Joshua Rhule putting them ahead in the 4th minute, followed by Frank Duku doubling their advantage before halftime.

However, the second half took a chaotic turn when both teams were reduced to 10 men following a double red card incident.

Medeama capitalized on the situation, with Bernadinho Tetteh pulling one back in the 70th minute, and Michel Sarpong equalizing in the 83rd minute.

Despite the pressure, Vision FC fought back to find a winner, securing their third victory of the season.

Reflecting on the match, Coach Agyemang admitted that he would have been deeply disappointed if his side had failed to win after taking a 2-0 lead at halftime.

"It’s nerve-racking to see your opponents equalize after leading by two goals at halftime. I’d have been disappointed if we didn’t win," Agyemang said.

He also acknowledged the disruption caused by Edmond Asante’s red card, which affected their game plan and transition play.

"Edmond was crucial to our transitions. His red card unsettled us and affected our concentration," he added.

The victory lifts Vision FC out of the relegation zone as they now focus on their upcoming match against Young Apostles.