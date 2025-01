5 hours ago

Vision FC secured a narrow 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex on Sunday, maintaining their impressive run in their debut Premier League season.

Abdul Rauf Sulemana's early strike in the sixth minute proved decisive, as the home side held on to claim all three points.

The victory places Vision FC in 10th position on the league table, while Nsoatreman FC remain in the bottom three, continuing their struggle in the campaign.